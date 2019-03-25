Renault Kwid price in India to increase by 3% starting April 2019

Renault India launched the new Kwid with an updated list of safety features last month when the prices remained the same as the older version. Now though, the manufacturer has announced that the prices of Kwid will increase by 3% starting April, which means the base variant will retail at about Rs 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The price range currently is Rs 2.67 lakh to Rs 4.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). These last few days of the month of March may be a good time to buy the Renault hatchback.

The Kwid has been one of the most successful models for Renault in India, selling over 2.75 lakh units. The hatchback received a mild upgrade in August last year with some cosmetic changes and updated interior features.

Renault Kwid is available in two engine options - 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines which are available with a manual or automatic transmission options. In line with the government mandate on car safety regulations, the Kwid has been updated with safety features like anti-lock braking system with electronic brake force distribution (ABS with EBD), driver-side airbag, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, and speed alert as standard across all variants.

Besides, the new range is equipped with an infotainment system with a 17.64 cm capacitive touchscreen media and navigation system, which is compatible with both Android and Apple Carplay with 'push to talk' feature.

In November last year, Renault provided some insight into its India strategy, saying that it will launch a new model every year while also asserting that the prime focus will be on the domestic market. Under this strategy for portfolio development in India, Renault plans to launch an MPV in India internally called the RBC. Spotted testing in India, the sub-four-metre MPV will be based on Renault's CMF-A platform.