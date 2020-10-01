Renault Kwid Neotech edition launched: Price, specs of the 3 variants

The Renault Kwid Neotech is a limited edition model and comes with a dual-tone colour scheme and in three variants - 800cc, 1.0-litre manual, and AMT.

Renault India has launched the Kwid Neotech edition. The Renault Kwid Neotech is a limited edition, for the festive season model. Renault expects to have a good demand for the Kwid based on the freshness accorded by the Neotech edition. Ahead of the festive season, the brand has also increased prices across range. The Kwid range now starts just shy of Rs 3 lakh, up by Rs 8,000. The Renault Kwid Neotech price starts from Rs 4.29 lakh and goes up to Rs 4.84 lakh. This is an increment of Rs 30,000 over the corresponding RxL trim. Renault offers three variants of the Neotech – in 800cc, 1.0-litre manual, 1.0-litre AMT. Bookings are on from today whereas deliveries will start soon. One gets a dual-tone roof as well and can choose between two body color combinations – Silver with Zanskar blue and Zanskar blue with silver roof.

What else do these Rs 30,000 extra get you? Well for starters, the Kwid is the only one in its segment now to have dual-tone colours. There are Neotech door cladding, B-pillar black taping, blue inserts for the seat and fabric, USB and aux socket, flex wheels and an 8.0-inch touchscreen complete with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For chrome lovers, there is an additional bit on the grille.

Renault says that it has achieved 98 per cent localisation with the Kwid. The vehicle, as discussed earlier, uses two engines – 800cc and 1.0-litre. Renault offers a 5-speed manual as standard with both the engines but only the bigger motor gets the Easy-R or AMT. Renault offers a driver airbag, ABS with EBD and reverse parking sensors as standard equipment on all the variants. The top trims also get a passenger airbag, and reverse camera. From the data of the car delivery, customers can opt for a five year or one lakh kilometres, whichever is earlier warranty.

