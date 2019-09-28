Renault Kwid facelift to be launched on October 1: Updated styling, new features and competitive price expected

The Renault Kwid facelift has been teased for quite sometime. Both the company as well as the interweb has been putting out images of the car. Looks like the wait is over. Or, we are almost there. The Renault Kwid facelift will be launched in India on October 1, 2019. The Kwid launch happens a day after its newest rival (Maruti Suzuki S-Presso) will be in showrooms. The Renault Kwid, as can be seen in the spy shots, looks like an altogether different animal.

The split headlamps with DRLs, new grille as well as bumpers (compliant with pedestrian protection), roof rails and LED elements in the tail section enthuse new life into the Kwid. For the Climber trim, you get new alloys too. We believe Renault may not give alloys in the Kwid though. Inside, the bigger infotainment system from the Triber has been added and needless to say, it supports Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. A new steering wheel too is part of the package whereas the meters have been redesigned too. One will also notice that the AMT gear lever has been repositioned now and it sits closer to the handbrake.

There is no change expected in the engine department though we hope Renault puts the more powerful 70hp/96Nm motor from the Triber here. This will give the Kwid an edge over its rivals. Nonetheless, Renault will have the 800cc as well as 1.0-litre units on offer, both in BS-IV guise. The choice of transmission for both will be 5-speed manuals while the bigger engine also gets an optional AMT. Expect the fuel efficiency to be slightly lower than before because of the increased steel reinforcements weight.

Renault will offer the Kwid facelift with a standard driver airbag, ABS with EBD, front seat belt warning, speed sensing door lock as well as rear parking sensors. Top trims will get a passenger airbag too. Expect a slight increase in prices over the current Kwid.