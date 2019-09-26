Renault Kwid facelift teaser reveals front look: Gets new split headlamp design, dual colour combo

On their official social media platforms, Renault India has posted the image of the updated version of their entry-level model – Kwid. The Renault Kwid facelift is expected to be launched in October 2019 with a refreshed design. The Kwid will borrow these design cues from the City K-ZE all-electric model of the Kwid sold in China. The teaser image posted by the French manufacturer clearly shows the final design of the updated Kwid which is bound for India.

The image shows that the new Kwid will get a dual-colour scheme, which hints that the model shown in the image could be the Climber variant with its orange and blue combo. Additionally, the major design update will see the Kwid with a new front fascia. The headlamps are new with a split design found on most SUV styled crossovers like the Hyundai Kona, MG Hector, or even the Tata Harrier. Flanking the new restyled front grille will be the thin-horizontally LED DRL strips. The main headlamp housing has been lowered and placed on the front bumper.

Renault Kwid facelift tail lamp teaser Image

Renault has also released an image showing the new tail lamp design of the new Kwid. The tail lamps seem to feature LED elements and the manufacturer may also offer a new set of allow wheels.

We don’t expect the interior layout to change drastically. However, some subtle tweaks are expected. Things like the infotainment system may be updated (to a similar spec found on the new Renault Triber up from a 7-inch to an 8-inch system and will feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It may also feature a new steering wheel from the Triber and a new instrument cluster.

The Kwid has been on sale for some time in India and Maruti Suzuki will finally introduce a direct rival to it on September 30 and it will be called the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. While engine details of the S-Presso remain speculative at the moment, The Kwid is said to continue with its current offering with an 800cc and 1.0-litre variant along with the optional 5-speed AMT automatic. The engines are expected to currently be BS4 spec and will be upgraded to BS6 before the April 20202 deadline.

We expect that Following the launch of the S-Presso, Renault will announce the prices of the Kwid with a marginal premium to its current top of the line model which costs Rs 4.8 lakh (ex-showroom).