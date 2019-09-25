Renault Kwid facelift teased: Launch soon with split headlamps, LED tail-lamps and more

Renault has released the first official teaser of the mid-life update of the Kwid. Though the teaser does not reveal much about the product, recently leaked images of the new iteration of this entry-level hatchback reveal that it is going to get aesthetic updates in sync with the KZ-E electric car. The front-fascia of the Kwid facelift will be completely different from the model that it replaces. It gets a split headlamps set-up with the LED daytime running lights mounted on top of the main headlamp unit. The front grille also features a new look and so does the bumper.

The side fascia of the Kwid will remain identical to the current model. However, the top-spec trims might get a new set of alloy wheels. At the back, visually, there is no significant difference. That said, the tail-lamps will be LED units. Inside, the Renault Kwid facelift will get a similar dashboard layout as the current model. However, it will get additional features such as a new infotainment system, an updated instrument cluster and a restyled central tunnel.

Under the hood, the Renault Kwid facelift will continue with the same engine line-up. It will get a 0.8-litre, 3-cylinder and a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. Both of these power units will be upgraded to meet the new emission regulations. The transmission line-up will include a 5-speed manual gearbox along with a 5-speed AMT unit.

The previous iteration of the Renault Kwid scored very poorly in the crash test conducted by Global NCAP. Subsequently, Renault upgraded it, resulting only in a slightly improved performance. With this mid-life update, and stricter safety regulations coming into play, Renault is likely to stiffen up the chassis with reinforcements, in order for the Kwid to score better in terms of safety. Not only this, it will get driver's side airbags, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning, ABS with EBD along with high-speed alert system as standard across the range. In lieu of all these updated, the prices of the Kwid are likely to increase by a small margin.