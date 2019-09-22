Renault Kwid facelift completely revealed ahead of launch: Split headlamps, alloy wheels and more

Renault is soon going to introduce a mid-life update for its entry-level hatchback Kwid. Test mules of the same have been spotted on Indian roads several times in the recent past. Though these were covered under heavy camouflage, it was quite evident that the aesthetic changes given to the Kwid are in line with the K-ZE, an all-electric city car from the French automaker which is based on the Kwid itself. Now ahead of its official launch, images of a completely undisguised production unit of the Renault Kwid facelift have been shared on the Facebook page Autopunditz.

The Renault Kwid facelift gets a split headlamps set-up up-front. The LED daytime running lights have been placed alongside the grille. On the other hand, the main headlamp unit finds its place on the bumper, in a deep cavity enclosed by plastic bodywork. The front grille in itself has been slightly revised as well. When viewed from the side, the mid-life update of the Kwid remains identical to the model that is currently on sale. The leaked images are of the Kwid's Climber edition and hence get the aforementioned insignia on the front doors. Gunmetal alloy wheels can be seen on this model as well.

Image Credits: Autopunditz/Facebook

On the inside, the Renault Kwid facelift will get minor updates. It is likely to get the digital instrument cluster from the Triber. Also, the new Kwid will come with an updated steering wheel. The old touchscreen infotainment system will give way to an 8-inch unit, also borrowed from the Triber. It will have Android Auto and Apple Car Play support. In terms of safety, the Kwid facelift will get driver side airbag, ABS with EBD, driver and passenger seat belt warning, high-speed alert system along with rear parking sensors as standard across the range.

Under the hood, the Renault Kwid facelift will continue with the same engine line-up. There will be a 0.8-litre, 3-cylinder and a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine on offer. Both of these engines will be BS-6 compliant. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT unit. With all these upgrades, the prices of the new Kwid are likely to increase. However, they will continue to fall in the range of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

