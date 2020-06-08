Renault Kwid, Duster, Triber BS6 available with up to Rs 60,000 discount: Know which car gets what offer

The highest discount is on the updated Renault Duster with a mix of cash, exchange and loyalty bonus bringing the tally to almost Rs 60,000. Add in the corporate bonus and the figure reaches almost Rs 1 lakh.

The month of June has begun and automobile companies have started revising their offers. With showrooms slowly restarting and with Unlock 1.0 also in progress, dealers will want customers to buy more cars. Decisions that have been postponed due to the pandemic crisis can now be thought of again. In this case, Renault has extended May 2020 offers to June. However, the offer amounts have been slightly adjusted and at the same time, customers now also get a bonus if they are buying the newly launched Renault Triber AMT. Yes, the Renault Triber AMT too has offers on it, making it a more value-for-money proposition. What’s more, one can sit home and book the car online. This will be a safer method. While Renault India Private Limited hasn’t mentioned if the new cars will be home delivered, we are sure that with some negotiation with the dealer, this will be possible. Here then is a dekko at the offers by Renault this month.

Renault Triber

The Renault Triber BS6 prices start from Rs 4.99 lakh. If the Triber is going to be your first car, there are no discounts on offer. However, if you end up exchanging your car, Renault has got something for you. This includes an exchange benefit of Rs 20,000. An additional Rs 10,000 is available if the customer is exchanging a Renault car. For the Renault Triber AMT, only the loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 is applicable. Add to that a corporate bonus (if applicable of Rs 7,000. Rural customers too get additional benefits.

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid prices start from Rs 2.92 lakh, ex-showroom. A flat cash discount of Rs 10,000 is available with the car. Customers also stand to get an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a loyalty benefit of Rs 10,000. The corporate discount available with the Kwid is only Rs 4,000.

Renault Duster

The only SUV available right now in the Renault family in India, the Renault Duster, has a flat cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000. A huge Rs 20,000 discount can also be derived from the dealer if you work in one of the approved corporate companies. The Renault Duster prices begin from Rs 8.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

