Renault Kwid achieves 4 lakh sales milestone in India in six years of launch

Renault Kwid has surpassed the 4 lakh sales milestone in India. The Kwid is the smallest car in the company’s line-up and is priced between Rs 4.11 lakh - Rs 5.59 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Renault Kwid is the most affordable car in the French carmaker’s India line-up. The Kwid was first launched in India in the year 2015 and since then, it has been the best-selling Renault car in the country. In 2019, the company gave it a mid-life facelift update which made it even more appealing than before. Now, the carmaker has announced that the Renault Kwid has achieved the 4 lakh sales milestone in India.

Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Renault India, handed over the keys to the 4,00,000th customer of the Renault Kwid. The Renault Kwid took more than six years to achieve this landmark in India. It was first introduced in September 2015 which was followed by a facelift in 2019. Moreover, as a part of Renault’s 10th-anniversary celebrations in India, the company updated the Kwid with some new safety features and enhanced cosmetics in September 2021.

Watch Video | Renault Kiger Review in Hindi:

Talking about engine specifications, the Renault Kwid is offered in India with two engine options. The first one is an 800cc motor that churns out 54 hp of power and 72 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only. It also gets a larger 1.0-litre petrol engine that develops 67 hp of maximum power and 91 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT.

In terms of features, the Renault Kwid gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, etc. It is available in five trim levels, namely RXE, RXL, RXT, RXT(O) and Climber (O). The price of the new Renault Kwid ranges between Rs 4.11 lakh – Rs 5.59 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Datsun Redi-GO, Hyundai Santro, etc.

