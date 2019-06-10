Renault Kwid achieves 3 lakh unit sales in less than four years

Renault India has announced that its popular Kwid hatchback has crossed the 3-lakh sales milestone in India. The Kwid has taken a little less than four years to achieve the said milestone since it was launched in the month of September 2015. Renault Kwid is available for sale in six colour options namely Fiery Red, Planet Grey, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White, Outback Bronze and Electric Blue for the Kwid Climber. Some prime features of the Renault Kwid include 7-inch touchscreen Media NAV system, digital Instrument cluster, one-touch lane change indicator, speed dependent volume control and pro-sense seat belt pretensioners with load limiters. Moreover, the car comes with a boot capacity of 300 liters.

Post the successful launch of the Kwid 0.8L and after making inroads across the country, Renault launched the powerful Kwid with a 1.0L powertrain including an AMT transmission. The company says that this was in line with Renault India’s strategy to cater to the evolving needs and preferences of India customers, its long-term commitment to the Indian market, and to have a strong product life cycle for Kwid. Renault Kwid gets power from a 0.8 litre and 1.0 litre SCe (Smart Control Efficiency) engines and the car's Easy-R Gear Box is a 5-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) that enables a clutch free driving experience that combines the fuel economy and performance of a manual transmission with the convenience of automated gear shifting.

Renault Kwid gets several active and passive safety features including Anti-Lock Braking System with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (ABS with EBD), Driver airbag and Driver & Co Driver Seat belt reminder, speed alert, standard across all variants. Renault has added more practical features to the KWID like the Rear-view camera assist through sound warning and colour guidelines which is standard across all variants. Moreover, the Kwid Climber gets an additional Rear Arm rest for additional comfort and convenience. In addition, the AMT variants of the new Renault KWID Range comes equipped with the essential Traffic assist which helps the vehicle to crawl forward in slow moving traffic and also prevents it from rolling back on slopes.

