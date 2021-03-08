Renault Kiger video review: Features, specs, performance

The cabin of the Renault Kiger too is a far departure from what we have seen with the other Renault cars. For example, it is even premium than the Triber's.

By:March 8, 2021 10:28 AM

The world is just going smaller with respect to engine capacity in cars and bikes. V6s have been downsized to four-cylinders and the latter to just 1.0-litre units. However, the latter have got more power as well as torque and the reliability quotient is also on the higher side. Plus, they are priced lower than what a comparative 6-cylinder or higher capacity engine. All these benefits have been rolled out into the new 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that the Renault Kiger sports. This motor produces 100hp of power and 160Nm. If you opt for the CVT, the torque reduces to 152Nm. Renault India, The standard choice of transmission is a 5-speed manual. The other engine is a familiar unit from the Triber. It makes 72hp of power and 96Nm. One gets an optional AMT with this motor. Both the engines can be opted with top-spec variants in the line-up.

The cabin of the car too is a far departure from what we have seen with the other Renault cars. For example, it is even premium than the Triber’s. The Renault Kiger build on the strengths of the Nissan Magnite and takes it a notch higher. You get the same set of features though. The Kiger also has decent space in the cabin and while it is a front-wheel drive car, it can take on a fair bit of the rough as well.

Also Read Renault Kiger review

Now, how is the car to drive, its performance on the road, the handling as well as ride quality is something you will have to view the video for. Apart from that, if there is something that you want to know about the Kiger, do drop us the query in the comments section of the video. We will be happy to answer them. Alo, don’t forget to like, share and subscribe to our channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New Suzuki Access 125 Review | Addition of navigation on-the-go improves the deal

New Suzuki Access 125 Review | Addition of navigation on-the-go improves the deal

Good news! Dual airbags to be standard on all new cars in India from April 1

Good news! Dual airbags to be standard on all new cars in India from April 1

Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125 gets costlier again: New variant-wise figures listed

Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125 gets costlier again: New variant-wise figures listed

New Audi S5 Sportback India launch confirmed: To rival BMW M340i

New Audi S5 Sportback India launch confirmed: To rival BMW M340i

Nissan Magnite prices hiked: Increased by this much

Nissan Magnite prices hiked: Increased by this much

Actor Dulquer Salmaan caught breaking traffic rules in a Porsche: Kerala Police takes action

Actor Dulquer Salmaan caught breaking traffic rules in a Porsche: Kerala Police takes action

The autonomous and electric vehicle future: What it will take for India to be ready

The autonomous and electric vehicle future: What it will take for India to be ready

Lifted Porsche Taycan Cross Tursimo breaks cover: Electric sports crossover with 625hp!

Lifted Porsche Taycan Cross Tursimo breaks cover: Electric sports crossover with 625hp!

Euler Motors raises additional Rs 30 crores funding: Commercial electric three-wheeler launch in Q2 2021

Euler Motors raises additional Rs 30 crores funding: Commercial electric three-wheeler launch in Q2 2021

TVS Apache RTR200 single-channel ABS model with riding modes launched

TVS Apache RTR200 single-channel ABS model with riding modes launched

BMW M340i xDrive Review: Quickest Made in India Car

BMW M340i xDrive Review: Quickest Made in India Car

BMW M340i pre-launch bookings open: Book yours for this much online

BMW M340i pre-launch bookings open: Book yours for this much online

Studds Crest, budget helmet, launched: Features explained

Studds Crest, budget helmet, launched: Features explained

Over 150 cars with banned BS4 engines seized: Nine arrested for illegal car sales in Mumbai

Over 150 cars with banned BS4 engines seized: Nine arrested for illegal car sales in Mumbai

BattRE to launch new electric vehicles by June: Production capacity to be doubled

BattRE to launch new electric vehicles by June: Production capacity to be doubled

Kabira KM4000 electric bike sold out: Here's when you can order next

Kabira KM4000 electric bike sold out: Here's when you can order next

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza reaches 6 lakh sale milestone: Fastest selling SUV in segment

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza reaches 6 lakh sale milestone: Fastest selling SUV in segment

No RTO visit needed now for DL renewal and more services: MoRTH notifies Aadhar-based online process

No RTO visit needed now for DL renewal and more services: MoRTH notifies Aadhar-based online process

India's safest 110cc bike launched! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS priced at Rs 65,926

India's safest 110cc bike launched! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS priced at Rs 65,926

Five MG Hector SUVs custom-built as ambulances donated to hospital in Nagpur

Five MG Hector SUVs custom-built as ambulances donated to hospital in Nagpur