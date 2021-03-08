Renault Kiger video review: Features, specs, performance

The cabin of the Renault Kiger too is a far departure from what we have seen with the other Renault cars. For example, it is even premium than the Triber's.

The world is just going smaller with respect to engine capacity in cars and bikes. V6s have been downsized to four-cylinders and the latter to just 1.0-litre units. However, the latter have got more power as well as torque and the reliability quotient is also on the higher side. Plus, they are priced lower than what a comparative 6-cylinder or higher capacity engine. All these benefits have been rolled out into the new 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that the Renault Kiger sports. This motor produces 100hp of power and 160Nm. If you opt for the CVT, the torque reduces to 152Nm. Renault India, The standard choice of transmission is a 5-speed manual. The other engine is a familiar unit from the Triber. It makes 72hp of power and 96Nm. One gets an optional AMT with this motor. Both the engines can be opted with top-spec variants in the line-up.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The cabin of the car too is a far departure from what we have seen with the other Renault cars. For example, it is even premium than the Triber’s. The Renault Kiger build on the strengths of the Nissan Magnite and takes it a notch higher. You get the same set of features though. The Kiger also has decent space in the cabin and while it is a front-wheel drive car, it can take on a fair bit of the rough as well.

Also Read Renault Kiger review

Now, how is the car to drive, its performance on the road, the handling as well as ride quality is something you will have to view the video for. Apart from that, if there is something that you want to know about the Kiger, do drop us the query in the comments section of the video. We will be happy to answer them. Alo, don’t forget to like, share and subscribe to our channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.