Renault Kiger Turbo is now the most fuel-efficient petrol sub-compact SUV in India: Details

Renault Kiger is now the most fuel-efficient sub-compact SUV in India with an ARAI-claimed mileage of 20.5 kmpl. The price of the new Renault Kiger starts at Rs 5.46 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Renault forayed into the sub-4-metre compact SUV segment of India with the all-new Renault Kiger. The new Renault Kiger sub-compact SUV was launched in India in February this year. The Kiger is offered with two petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated unit and a 1.0-litre turbocharged motor. Now, after eight months of its official launch, the ARAI tested fuel economy figures of this sub-compact SUV are out. The Renault Kiger has been crowned as the most fuel-efficient petrol sub-compact SUV in India.

The new Renault Kiger shares its platform as well as mechanicals with the Nissan Magnite. As already mentioned, the Kiger gets two engine options in India. Its 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine churns out 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque. It also gets a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor that delivers 100 PS of power and 160 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The naturally-aspirated petrol engine also gets an AMT while the turbocharged petrol is paired with a CVT too.

Watch Video | Renault Kiger First Drive Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As per the ARAI testing certification, the new Renault Kiger’s turbo petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox offers class-leading fuel efficiency of 20.5 kmpl. This now makes it the most fuel-efficient petrol sub-compact SUV in India. However, it is worth mentioning that the ARAI certified fuel-efficiency figures of other powertrains of the Kiger have not been revealed yet. The new Renault Kiger also gets three drive modes, namely Eco, Normal and Sport.

The new Renault Kiger is available in India in five trim levels. They are – RXE, RXL, RXT, RXT (O) and RXZ. The price of the sub-compact SUV currently ranges between Rs 5.64 lakhs – Rs 10.09 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Moreover, as part of Renault India’s 10th-anniversary celebrations, the company is providing maximum benefits of up to Rs 1,30,000 on select variants across its product range. The company has also rolled out 10 unique Loyalty Rewards to mark the 10 years celebrations, with maximum loyalty benefits of up to Rs 1,10,000 which is over and above the regular consumer offers.

