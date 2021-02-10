Renault Kiger to be launched on this date: All you need to know about the latest compact SUV

The Renault Kiger will most likely be positioned above the Nissan Magnite and we expect prices to start from Rs 5.5 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Renault Kiger is all set to be launched in India on February 15, 2021. The new car’s batch production has started and dealers have said that they have received the dispatches as well. Renault India will want to first launch the car and then give it out for proper reviews, this time. So, you will have to wait a bit longer to read or watch our first drive experience. The Kiger is built on the CMF-A platform, the same underpinnings as the Nissan Magnite. It is expected to be as spacious or a tad more than the latter. There are multiple colour choices on offer and customers can also opt for the dual tone versions as well. The Renault Kiger will most likely be positioned above the Nissan Magnite and we expect prices to start from Rs 5.5 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price point, it will be tough to say “no” to this fiesty Renault.

The Kiger looks like a grown-up Kwid as the design influence is very much apparent. This might not bode well with future Kiger owners. However, if you’re willing to look past this segment disparity then the Kiger seems a handsome SUV. There are those square wheel arches, LED headlights, dual-tone machined alloys and LED tail lamps. The interior also looks premium and has got a touchscreen infotainment, wireless charging and digital dials. Unfortunately, a sunroof is missing and is not even offered as an option.

As far as engines are concerned, there are two 1.0-litre petrol motors. One is a naturally aspirated unit borrowed from the Triber in the same state of tune whereas the other is a turbocharged motor that makes 98hp and 160Nm. The latter comes with optional CVT. There are no diesels or CNG options available with the Renault Kiger. The competition is from the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and others.

