Renault Kiger to be launched in India early next year: What to expect!

The company said that the Kiger show car (in photos) is the result of a deep dive and complete analysis of Indian customers’ expectations in the B-segment.

By:November 21, 2020 11:17 AM

 

Earlier this week, Renault India announced it will launch a sub-4 metre SUV called the Kiger. It will be built on the same platform as the Triber, and will be an international launch for Groupe Renault. The company said it will also introduce an all-new global engine with the Kiger. Venkatram Mamillapalle, country CEO & managing director, Renault India Operations, said, “The Kiger is our all-new B-SUV that will stand out as an attractive, smart and exciting offering from Groupe Renault. The global launch will be in India, after which it will be launched in other markets. After the Kwid and the Triber, the Kiger is the third global car from Groupe Renault to be launched in India first.”

The company said that the Kiger show car (in photos) is the result of a deep dive and complete analysis of Indian customers’ expectations in the B-segment. “With this show car, Groupe Renault has demonstrated the broad outlines for the Kiger that will provide new options to customers looking for a B-hatchback, B-SUV, upgraders from the entry-level car segment, and will cater to both the domestic market in India as well as global markets,” the company said in a statement.

