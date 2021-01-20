Renault Kiger teased for the first time: Kia Sonet rival to unveil on 28 January

Renault Kiger will be the third global product from the manufacturer's lineup to launch in India. The new sub compact SUV is based on the CMFA+ platform that also underpins the Renault Triber.

It was just earlier this month when Renault India announced that the new Renault Kiger sub-compact SUV will be revealed on 28th January. We’ve already seen the concept version which was unveiled in November 2020 and now, the French manufacturer has dropped the very first teaser of the production-spec Kiger. Launching in the immensely popular sub-compact SUV segment. the Kiger will compete with the likes of the newly-launched Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Renault Kiger will be the third global product from the manufacturer’s lineup to launch in India. Based on the CMFA+ platform that also underpins the Renault Triber, the Kiger has been developed by Renault’s Corporate design teams in France and India. It will come powered by a powertrain from Renault’s global line of engines.

The teaser reveals a bit of the front end of the new Renault with split LED headlamps and sleek LED DRLs. We get a glimpse of the grille and the strong line. Considering that Renault has said that the production-spec Kiger will be 80 percent similar to the concept unveiled last year, the design and styling should include a lot of quirky elements.

Renault has confirmed the Kiger will offer an engine from its global powertrain line which means the Kiger would likely be equipped with the HRAO 1.0-litre turbo petrol which is good for 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. It is the same engine that powers the new Nissan Magnite. The HRAO engine could also offer a CVT auto option as well.

Beside the Sonet, venue, Brezza, the sibling to the new Nissan Magnite will also rival the Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV 300, Tata Nexon, and Ford EcoSport. Considering how competitive this segment has grown, we expect the Renault Kiger to be priced aggressively too.

