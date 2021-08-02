Renault begins exporting Kiger to South Africa: Indonesia, SAARC regions to follow

Renault has started exporting the Kiger to South Africa, with the first set of cars leaving the Chennai port. Renault will soon export the compact SUV to Indonesia, SAARC regions, and other parts of Africa.

By:August 2, 2021 1:58 PM
renault kiger exported to south africa

Renault has started exporting its sub-4 metre SUV, the Renault Kiger, to South Africa. The first batch of 760 Kigers were shipped from the Chennai port. Renault will export the Kiger to other parts of Africa, Indonesia, and the SAARC regions shortly.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatram Mamillapalle, the Country CEO and Managing Director of Renault India Operations said, “With the launch of Renault Kiger, Renault forayed in the largest and the fastest-growing segment of the Indian automobile market. The commencement of Kiger exports to South Africa today and Nepal earlier this month highlights Renault’s strong commitment to the ‘Make in India’ mission, demonstrating the competence of India’s design, engineering and world-class manufacturing capabilities.

Renault’s diverse range of offerings in passenger vehicles has been consistently well-received by the people of South Africa. Our latest offering, the Renault Kiger will further bolster our existing portfolio in the country with its distinctive SUV look, great space, smart features and world-class sporty engine.” We look forward to expanding the exports of Kiger to many international markets soon, including Indonesia, other parts of Africa and the SAARC region, along with growing our customer base in India,”

For those not familiar, the Renault Kiger was launched earlier this year and is based on the same CMFA+ platform that underpins the Triber. The Kiger comes with two engine options, a naturally aspirated 1.0-litre unit that makes 72 PS, or a 1.0-litre turbocharged mill that makes 100 PS. The Kiger is offered in both manual and automatic variants (AMT or CVT).

Apart from the export, Renault is working to strengthen its profile in India. The French carmaker currently has over 500 sales and service centres in India and more than 200 workshops on wheels, that cater to regions that Renault does not have a direct presence.

