Renault Kiger RXT (O) MT variant launched in India at Rs 7.99 lakh

Renault has refreshed the Kiger lineup by launching a new Kiger RXT (O) MT variant at Rs 7.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Alongside the launch of the new Kiger variant, Renault is also offering discounts on the RXZ trim that includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and loyalty benefits worth Rs 49,000.
The new Renault Kiger RXT (O) MT variant gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, LED headlamps, alloy wheels, and more.
Also, following the stringent safety norm India’s enforcing, the Renault Kiger range now gets electronic stability control, hill start assist, traction control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
Powering the Renault Kiger is a 1.0-litre petrol engine that’s offered in a naturally aspirated form or with a turbocharger. The former makes 71bhp and 96Nm of torque, while the turbocharged engine makes 99bhp and 152Nm of torque. Gearbox choices include a manual, AMT, and a CVT.
Another noteworthy thing is that the Renault Kiger has secured a 4-start safety rating in the Global NCAP tests. The Kiger comes with four airbags, seatbelts with pre-tensioners, speed and crash-sensing door locks, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.