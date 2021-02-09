Renault Kiger production starts: Tata Nexon rival’s expected launch, price, specs

Renault offers two engines and three transmission options with the Kiger. Both the engines are petrol and are separated by their breathing capabilities - naturally aspirated versus turbocharging.

By:February 9, 2021 3:31 PM

Renault India has started mass production of its latest compact SUV, the Kiger. The Renault Kiger is based on the same platform as the Nissan Magnite. The SUV has been in development from the last two years or so. Not only production but dealer dispatches too have started across the country. This is to ensure that the Renault Kiger meets the expected demand from customers. There are six colours of the car – Caspian Blue, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Grey, Mahogany Brown, Planet Grey, and Radiant Red. Dual-tone options also are being provided to customers. The car gets vertically stacked headlamps and at first glance, looks inspired from the Renault Kwid. In that sense, it seems more like a hatchback than a traditional SUV. Dual-tone alloy wheels are also on offer, with squared wheel arches.

Renault has made use of C-shaped LED lights at the rear. It measures 3,991mm in length, has a width of 1,750mm, and 1,600mm height. The wheelbase is 2,500mm while the ground clearance of 205mm is sufficient when compared with the competition. The interior too has been done nicely with digital dials as well as climate control on offer. There is also wireless charging on offer.

Renault offers two engines and three transmission options. Both the engines are petrol and are separated by their breathing capabilities – naturally aspirated versus turbocharging. The more powerful 1.0-litre engine produces 98hp of power and 160Nm. It can be ordered with a 5-speed manual or a CVT whereas the 70hp/96Nm engine can be ordered with an AMT as well as manual transmissions.

Expect the Renault Kiger to be launched in India later this month, with a starting price of Rs 5.5 lakh, ex-showroom. It will compete with the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 as well as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

