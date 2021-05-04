Renault Kiger price increased: Magnite, Nexon rival costlier by this much

The Renault Kiger range starts from Rs 5.45 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.75 lakh, ex-showroom. These prices are applicable from May 1, 2021.

By:May 4, 2021 12:25 PM

The Renault Kiger seems to be doing quite well. At present though, Renault India is offering a five years or one lakh kilometre warranty on the product. Moreover, while this warranty scheme seems like an additional offering to the customer for free, it is not. Renault India has hiked prices of the Kiger. The Renault Kiger price in India now is costlier by Rs 33,000. This price though is not a blanket on the product but instead is for certain variants. For example, the base RxE, RxT Turbo CVT as well as the RxZ Turbo CVT variants stay the same. The other versions in between have got a higher cost. The Kiger range starts from Rs 5.45 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.75 lakh, ex-showroom. These prices are applicable from May 1, 2021. Renault India hasn’t cited any reason for the price hike but we assume this to be a part of the rising input costs.

Also Read Renault Kiger available with this fabulous offer

We believe the variants that didn’t get a price hike may not have been much in demand. In fact, the other versions could be on the waiting period and hence have a justifiable price hike. Renault offers the Kiger with two petrol engines and three transmission options. Its cousin, the Nissan Magnite, is being offered with two engines and two transmission options. The latter also has a longer waiting period.  There is the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine that is good for 72hp of power and 96Nm of torque. There is also the option of a more powerful 1.0-litre turbo motor that makes 100hp and 160Nm. A 5-speed manual is standard on both the engines whereas the lower-powered motor can be ordered with an AMT while the turbo is available with a CVT.

The aforementioned extended warranty on the Kiger is only if one is exchanging their existing Renault car or buying an additional one.

 

Latest Auto News

Renault Kiger price increased: Magnite, Nexon rival costlier by this much

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.83 lakh mark in April 2021

Veteran Jaguar designer, Wayne Burgess, to head Ola Electric vehicle design

April 2021 bike, scooter sales: Suzuki reports highest-ever tally, TVS sees 33% M-o-M decline

Honda N7X concept SUV unveiled: Ideal 7-seater Hyundai Alcazar rival in India

Find your new Nissan Magnite booking with track my car option: Details explained

April 2021 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj Auto reports second-highest ever exports at over 2.20 lakh units

April 2021 car sales: Mahindra, Honda register monthly growth while Maruti, Hyundai decline

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa official accessories revealed: Free seat cowl for first 101 customers in India

F1 2021: Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix as Verstappen settles for second

2021 MotoGP: Miller silences doubters in style with first GP victory since 2016

Covid-19 affects April 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield report double-digit dip

Renault Kiger available with this great offer in May 2021

F1 2021: Bottas on pole for Portuguese GP, denies Hamilton 100th career pole

Four Honda electric bikes, scooters coming by 2024 including a 'fun' EV: All details

Updated Kia Sonet, Seltos launched: New powertrain, sunroof in lower variants and more

Mahindra acquires Meru Cabs for Rs 98 crore: Pravin Shah to replace Neeraj Gupta as new CEO

Now rent a luxury car for Rs 6,999 per day in these cities: Rolls-Royce, Maserati & more!

Lifesaving 1,400 km roadtrip of 24 hours to bring Oxygen for Covid-ridden friend!

Five cars under Rs 10 lakh that deserved better sales: Ford Figo, Toyota Yaris and more

