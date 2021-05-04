Renault Kiger price increased: Magnite, Nexon rival costlier by this much

The Renault Kiger range starts from Rs 5.45 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.75 lakh, ex-showroom. These prices are applicable from May 1, 2021.

The Renault Kiger seems to be doing quite well. At present though, Renault India is offering a five years or one lakh kilometre warranty on the product. Moreover, while this warranty scheme seems like an additional offering to the customer for free, it is not. Renault India has hiked prices of the Kiger. The Renault Kiger price in India now is costlier by Rs 33,000. This price though is not a blanket on the product but instead is for certain variants. For example, the base RxE, RxT Turbo CVT as well as the RxZ Turbo CVT variants stay the same. The other versions in between have got a higher cost. The Kiger range starts from Rs 5.45 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.75 lakh, ex-showroom. These prices are applicable from May 1, 2021. Renault India hasn’t cited any reason for the price hike but we assume this to be a part of the rising input costs.

We believe the variants that didn’t get a price hike may not have been much in demand. In fact, the other versions could be on the waiting period and hence have a justifiable price hike. Renault offers the Kiger with two petrol engines and three transmission options. Its cousin, the Nissan Magnite, is being offered with two engines and two transmission options. The latter also has a longer waiting period. There is the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine that is good for 72hp of power and 96Nm of torque. There is also the option of a more powerful 1.0-litre turbo motor that makes 100hp and 160Nm. A 5-speed manual is standard on both the engines whereas the lower-powered motor can be ordered with an AMT while the turbo is available with a CVT.

The aforementioned extended warranty on the Kiger is only if one is exchanging their existing Renault car or buying an additional one.

