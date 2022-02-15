Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Honda Jazz, City score 4-Star GNCAP Rating

Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Honda Jazz, and the fourth-generation Honda City have scored an impressive 4-Star adult occupant safety rating in the Global NCAP crash tests. Read our detailed report here.

In the latest round of new car assessment program under the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, the Global NCAP has crash-tested four made-in-India cars. The new models tested include the Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Honda Jazz and the fourth-generation Honda City. What’s good to know is that all these cars have scored a 4-Star adult occupant safety rating in the Global NCAP crash tests. With this announcement, the Global NCAP crash tests have reached the half-century milestone in India.

Latest Global NCAP Crash Test Results

Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz has been awarded a 4-star rating for adult occupant protection and 3-stars for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test. The Jazz scored an impressive 13.89 points out of a total of 17 points for adult occupant safety. For child occupant protection, it earned 31.54 points out of a total of 49 points. Moreover, the bodyshell of the Jazz has been rated as stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite has bagged a 4-star safety rating for adult occupant protection and 2-stars for child occupant protection in the latest rounds of the Global NCAP crash test. The Magnite scored 11.85 points out of a total of 17 points for adult occupant safety. For child occupant protection, it got 24.88 points out of a total of 49 points. Moreover, the bodyshell of the Magnite has been rated as stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.

Renault Kiger

Next, we have Renault Kiger. Just like the Magnite, the Kiger too scored a 4-star safety rating for adult occupant protection and 2-stars for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test. The Kiger scored 12.34 points out of a total of 17 points for adult occupant safety. For child occupant protection, it achieved 21.05 points out of a total of 49 points. Surprisingly, the bodyshell of the Kiger has been rated as unstable and it is incapable of withstanding further loadings.

Honda City (4th Gen)

The final car on this list is the fourth-generation Honda City. The fourth-gen Honda City has been awarded a 4-star safety rating for adult occupant protection and even 4-stars for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test. The City scored 12.03 points out of a total of 17 points for adult occupant safety. For child occupant protection, it earned an impressive 38.27 points out of a total of 49 points. However, the bodyshell of the fourth-gen Honda City has been rated as unstable and it is incapable of withstanding further loadings.

Commenting on the announcement, Alejandro Furas, Global NCAP Secretary-General said, “This is an important milestone moment for our crash testing in India, with fifty models tested to date. There has been significant progress on vehicle safety design since we began our tests in 2014 but, as we see from our latest results, there is still more to be done to achieve the high safety standards that consumers in India rightly demand.”

He further added, “It has been encouraging to see some leading Indian manufacturers respond so well to the #SaferCarsforIndia challenge, but also rather disappointing that major global brands fall short on safety in India whilst comfortably exceeding these requirements in other global markets.”

