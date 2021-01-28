Renault Kiger makes global debut in India: Top facts about Sonet, Nexon, Vitara Brezza rivalling compact SUV

The Renault Kiger will go on to challenge numerous compact SUVs in a highly competitive space. These include the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 among many.

Renault Kiger has finally been unveiled in its final production form. The compact SUV that will go on to challenge the likes of the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300 among many has made its global debut today here in India. Apart from the prices and the variant details, the company has revealed almost everything about the Kiger. Getting into the details of the Renault Kiger, the vehicle retains a majority of the styling with the concept model, which is a good thing. Bits like flared wheel arches, large grille at the front along with split all-LED headlamps and not to forget, the SUV like stance, all these make the Kiger a desirable-looking vehicle.

The rear end of the compact SUV gets C-shaped LED tail lamps that also add to the appeal. Renault Kiger has a 205mm ground clearance and will run on 16-inch wheels. The new Renault Kiger will be available for sale in six colour options namely Ice Cool White, Planet Grey, Moonlight Grey, Caspian Blue , Mahogany Brown, and Radiant Red with Mystery Black Roof. Moreover, dual-tone colour options will be on offer too along with five accessory packs to choose from.

Now, talking of interiors, Renault Kiger comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay compatibility. Moreover, you get a 7.0-inch TFT digital instrumentation display along with hexagonal side AC vents. The dashboard is grey coloured and gets black plastic highlights on the centre console. The higher trims of the Renault Kiger will get bits like keyless entry, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, push-button start and also, an in-built air purifier.

The Renault Kiger gets two engine options – a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. While the naturally aspirated motor is good for producing 72 hp of power and 96 Nm of torque, the more powerful turbo petrol mill churns out 100 hp and 160 Nm. Both these engines get two transmission options each. While the naturally aspirated unit gets a five-speed AMT, the turbo petrol will come with a five-speed CVT. A five-speed manual gearbox is common to both engine options. The higher variants of the Renault Kiger will get three driving modes namely Normal, Eco and Sports.

Expect the prices of the Renault Kiger to start from the Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) mark with an official launch expected very soon.

