Renault Kiger makes a smashing entry: More than 1,100 units delivered on first day of sale

There are two engine options available on the Renault Kiger. These include the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor as well as the turbocharged one.

By:March 3, 2021 1:22 PM

With its brilliant pricing strategy and no dearth of features, it was easy to see this. The Renault Kiger, the car we are talking about, is easily one of the most attractive propositions in the sub-4m compact space. Renault India claims that it has delivered more than 1,100 units of the Kiger on the day of opening sales. These were pan-India deliveries and currently, the company has more than 500 outlets in the country. Customers have the option to choose from four available trims – RxE, RxL, RxT & RxZ. There are also six colour options – Caspian Blue, Radiant Red, Moonlight Silver, Planet Grey, Ice Cool White, Mahogany Brown with dual tone available across the range. Five curated accessory packs, so that no two Kigers look the same, are also provided to customers. These accessories bring in wireless charger, air purifier as well as aesthetic updates.

There are two engine options available on the Renault Kiger. These include the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor as well as the turbocharged one. The latter brings along with it a CVT while the former gets an optional AMT. Considering that the Kiger is priced so low, the immense value it brings cannot be denied. However, there is the 1.5-litre diesel missing and if Renault could have added that to the equation or brought in a CNG version, things could have brightened even more.

Also Read How Renault Kiger is made

It is being said that this turbo engine will also make its way under the hood of the Renault Triber. However, the latest reports say that the Triber will get this engine perhaps next year. This could be to ensure exclusivity to the Kiger and, Magnite if one were to cross over to Nissan. Kiger prices, we believe, are introductory. Hence, if you want to own one, hurry and book now. There are no discounts with this car at present.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New EV battery from Log 9 claims ultra-fast charge in 15 minutes!

New EV battery from Log 9 claims ultra-fast charge in 15 minutes!

India needs to be industry-ready for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles: PM Modi

India needs to be industry-ready for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles: PM Modi

Okinawa Oki100 electric bike teased: Ducati-Monster-lookalike EV to be launched soon

Okinawa Oki100 electric bike teased: Ducati-Monster-lookalike EV to be launched soon

Maruti Suzuki adds 200 new service touchpoints in 2020-21: Total tally now at 4,000+

Maruti Suzuki adds 200 new service touchpoints in 2020-21: Total tally now at 4,000+

Price hike alert! Yamaha R15 V3 gets costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Yamaha R15 V3 gets costlier in India by this much

100% locally-made Detel EV coming soon: Brand to raise Rs 150cr investment by end-2021

100% locally-made Detel EV coming soon: Brand to raise Rs 150cr investment by end-2021

Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 launched: Price, colours, changes explained

Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 launched: Price, colours, changes explained

Hyundai Creta once again India's top-selling SUV in February: New i20 sales on the rise

Hyundai Creta once again India's top-selling SUV in February: New i20 sales on the rise

100 Tata Safari SUVs delivered in one day in Delhi: Reincarnated icon receives great response

100 Tata Safari SUVs delivered in one day in Delhi: Reincarnated icon receives great response

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Review | Small changes make big difference

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Review | Small changes make big difference

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp, Honda maintain top spots, Bajaj Auto still biggest exporter!

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp, Honda maintain top spots, Bajaj Auto still biggest exporter!

Ford EcoSport SE variant launch soon: New model teaser released

Ford EcoSport SE variant launch soon: New model teaser released

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 75,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 75,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber

BS6 CFMoto 300NK launched in India: What's new on G 310 R, 390 Duke challenger!

BS6 CFMoto 300NK launched in India: What's new on G 310 R, 390 Duke challenger!

February 2021 car sales: Nissan, Volkswagen register huge growth

February 2021 car sales: Nissan, Volkswagen register huge growth

100th Lamborghini Urus delivered in India in record 29 months

100th Lamborghini Urus delivered in India in record 29 months

February 2021 bike sales: Royal Enfield shows 10% growth as Classic 350, Bullet 350 lead the bandwagon

February 2021 bike sales: Royal Enfield shows 10% growth as Classic 350, Bullet 350 lead the bandwagon

Piaggio, KTM, Honda, Yamaha sign swappable batteries agreement to increase range and lower cost

Piaggio, KTM, Honda, Yamaha sign swappable batteries agreement to increase range and lower cost

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 5 lakh units, Honda reports 31% growth

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 5 lakh units, Honda reports 31% growth

Citroen C5 Aircross bookings start in India: 5-year complementary maintenance for early bird reservations

Citroen C5 Aircross bookings start in India: 5-year complementary maintenance for early bird reservations