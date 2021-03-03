Renault Kiger makes a smashing entry: More than 1,100 units delivered on first day of sale

There are two engine options available on the Renault Kiger. These include the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor as well as the turbocharged one.

With its brilliant pricing strategy and no dearth of features, it was easy to see this. The Renault Kiger, the car we are talking about, is easily one of the most attractive propositions in the sub-4m compact space. Renault India claims that it has delivered more than 1,100 units of the Kiger on the day of opening sales. These were pan-India deliveries and currently, the company has more than 500 outlets in the country. Customers have the option to choose from four available trims – RxE, RxL, RxT & RxZ. There are also six colour options – Caspian Blue, Radiant Red, Moonlight Silver, Planet Grey, Ice Cool White, Mahogany Brown with dual tone available across the range. Five curated accessory packs, so that no two Kigers look the same, are also provided to customers. These accessories bring in wireless charger, air purifier as well as aesthetic updates.

There are two engine options available on the Renault Kiger. These include the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor as well as the turbocharged one. The latter brings along with it a CVT while the former gets an optional AMT. Considering that the Kiger is priced so low, the immense value it brings cannot be denied. However, there is the 1.5-litre diesel missing and if Renault could have added that to the equation or brought in a CNG version, things could have brightened even more.

It is being said that this turbo engine will also make its way under the hood of the Renault Triber. However, the latest reports say that the Triber will get this engine perhaps next year. This could be to ensure exclusivity to the Kiger and, Magnite if one were to cross over to Nissan. Kiger prices, we believe, are introductory. Hence, if you want to own one, hurry and book now. There are no discounts with this car at present.

