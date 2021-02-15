Renault Kiger launched in India: Brezza, Magnite rival priced at Rs 5.4 lakh

The sibling to the Nissan Magnite, the Renault Kiger has been launched in India. The subcompact SUV segment has another new model, but Renault has priced quite competitively.

A brand new B-SUV, the Renault Kiger has been commercially launched in India. The Kiger is available with two petrol engine options with prices starting from Rs 5.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kiger is based a sibling to the recently introduced Nissan Magnite. Both models are value offerings from the Renault-Nissan Alliance to take on the most populated and competitive auto segment in India — the Subcompact SUV space. The Renault Kiger will offer the identical petrol engines as the Magnite with a standard 1.0-litre, three-cylinder motor, in addition to the HRA0 turbocharged engine.

As standard, the Kiger’s 1.0-litre engine is the same unit offered with the Triber. This engine is good for 70bhp and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm and will be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission and the option of an AMT. There higher-spec 1.0 Turbo is tuned to develop 97 hp. With the manual transmission, it would deliver 160 Nm of torque, and with the optional CVT model, torque output has been tweaked to offer 157 Nm. Over the Magnite, the Kiger will also offer Normal, Eco and Sports drive modes as well. The Alliance has moved away from diesel engines entire in the BS6 era, therefore the Kiger will also not be offered with a diesel option.

Renault will offer dual-airbags as standard in the Kiger, with upto four airbags in the higher models. In addition, the Kiger will sport a more aggressive styling compare dot the Magnite. The split headlamp design will eyebrow LED DRLs with the top model featuring tri-beam LED headlamps. The rear lamps are also LEDs styled in the popular C-shaped look. The Renault Kiger will also include a dual-tone exterior colour option with a contrast roof and offer 205 mm of ground clearance.

The Kiger’s cabin will feature an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The driver also gets a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. The Kiger will offer upto 29.1 litres of in-cabin storage space, along with 405 litres of boot space, extendable to 879 litres with the second row of seats folded.

In its segment, the Renault Kiger will compete against the likes of the Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 300, Ford EcoSport, Honda WR-V, Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet. The Renault Kiger has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 5.4 lakh for the base model. The top of the line RXZ Turbo CVT model is priced at Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Dual-tone colour option will cost an additional Rs 17,000 and is made available on all variants.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.