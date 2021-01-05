Renault Kiger to unveil in India on 28 January: What to expect from Kia Sonet rival

Renault Kiger India Unveil on 28 January | Aiming for a younger demographic, Renault claims that the Kiger will come loaded with many smart and best in class features.

Having taken the wraps off the concept car in November 2020, Renault has now announced that it will be unveiling the production version of the Renault Kiger on 28 January. Jointly developed by the Corporate design teams in France and India, the Kiger will be based on the same CMFA+ platform as the Triber and will offer a powertrain from its global line of engines. Renault Kiger will be launched in the B-segment which accounts for more than 50% of the total industry sales as the manufacturer hopes that it will be instrumental in growing its presence across the country.

Renault Kiger will be the third global car from Groupe Renault to be launched in India first, followed by other markets.

Based on what we saw back in November, the Kiger will have a youthful design with a split-headlamp setup and eyebrow-like LED DRLs. The front of the concept featured a bold SUV-styled look with a chunky bumper. The rear of the concept had C-shaped LED tail lamps and a large muscular rear bumper. The centrally mounted exhaust tip looked great on the show car, but would probably not make it to production.

Renault has confirmed the Kiger will offer an engine from its global powertrain line which means the Kiger would likely be equipped with the HRAO 1.0-litre turbo petrol which is good for 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. It is the same engine that powers the new Nissan Magnite. The HRAO engine could also offer a CVT auto option as well.

A sibling to the new Nissan Magnite, the Kiger will be positioned in the sub-compact SUV space where it will compete with those like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV 300, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Ford EcoSport. Considering how competitive this segment has grown, we expect the Renault Kiger to be priced aggressively too.

