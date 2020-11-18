Renault Kiger name confirmed: Magnite sibling to rival Sonet, Venue and more

Renault India claims the Kiger “show car” or concept vehicle is 80% close to production and will come with its global powertrain. The Renault Kiger will be based on the same CMFA+ platform as the Triber.

Renault has just taken the wraps off of a new concept. The show car as Renault is calling it will be its sub-compact SUV that will be launched in India soon. As reported earlier by us, Renault has confirmed that the model will be called the Renault Kiger. Renault has said that the Kiger show car has been jointly developed by the Corporate design teams in France and India. Renault promises that the Kiger show car concept vehicle is currently 80% close to production. The Kiger will be based on the same CMFA+ platform as the Triber and will offer a powertrain from its global line of engines.

The design of the concept is quite striking and youthful. At the front, the Kiger will have a split-headlamp setup with the eyebrow-like LED DRLs and the main LED headlamp cluster below on the bumper. The front of the concept features a bold SUV styled look with chunky bumper. The side is also quite bold with a musical shoulder line having a prominent bulge on the rear fender. The rear houses C-shaped LED tail lamps and a large muscular rear bumper. Although the centrally mounted exhaust tip looks cool on the show car, it probably falls in the 20% of the vehicle that will not reach production.

Being the sibling to the Nissan Magnite, the Renault Kiger will come with a similar line of engines. The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with 72 bhp could be offered. However, Renault has confirmed the Kiger will offer an engine from its global powertrain line. Meaning the Kiger would be equipped with the HRAO 1.0-litre turbo petrol which is good for 99 bhp and 160Nm of torque. It is the same which we see on the new Nissan Magnite. The HRAO engine could also offer a CVT auto option as well.

Renault India has not confirmed a timeline for the launch of the Kiger at the moment. Nor has it shared the date when the final production model will be revealed. The Kiger will be a sub-compact SUV in the B-Segment. The Kiger will be a sibling to the new Nissan Magnite. Renault will position the Kiger in the sub-compact SUV space again other rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV 300, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport and the Honda WR-V. We expect the Renault Kiger to be launched sometime in the first half of 2021 and to be priced aggressively.

