Renault Kiger available with this great offer in May 2021

Nissan on the other hand isn't offering any benefits on the purchase of the Magnite and this might draw more customers to Renault India showrooms. 

By:May 2, 2021 3:05 PM

Renault India has found a smashing hit with the new Kiger SUV. The Kiger is based on the proven Nissan Magnite platform and differs in terms of design and feature spread. There though is a lower waiting period for the Renault. Now, surprisingly, Renault India is offering the Kiger SUV with an added benefit. Customers buying the SUV in May 2021 will get a loyalty benefit of five years or one lakh kilometres extended warranty. This is only applicable as a loyalty benefit, which includes either exchange with an existing Renault car or buying an additional Renault model. Those looking to trade in their old Pulse or Scala models can definitely avail of this benefit. Nissan on the other hand isn’t offering any benefits on the purchase of the Magnite and this might draw more customers to Renault India showrooms.

The Renault Kiger is available in a wide variety of color options including dual-tone. The SUV can be bought only with a choice of two petrol engines. It’s 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor is good for 72hp of power and 96Nm of torque. One can order this engine with either a 5-speed AMT or a manual. There is also the option of a more powerful 1.0-litre turbo motor that makes 100hp and 160Nm. This engine can be paired with a CVT (152Nm) or with a 5-speed manual. There are disc brakes at the front and drum units at the rear, backed by ABS as standard. Renault also offers dual airbags as standard, whereas two additional airbags are provided with the top versions. Ground clearance of the SUV is 205mm whereas its boot space is 405 litres.

Renault also offers wireless charging, Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. Moreover, the graphical multi-information display as well as the touchscreen infotainment system are also a given. The rivals to the Kiger include the Magnite, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue.

