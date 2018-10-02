Renault K-ZE: Kwid Electric concept unveiled at Paris Motor Show, likely to launch in India

Renault K-ZE will go on sale in China, followed by other markets including India and possibly Brazil.Renault has marked its presence at this year's Paris Motor Show with the unveiling of the Renault K-ZE, an all-electric car based on the Renault Kwid. The French car manufacturer has asserted that the all-electric Renault K-ZE will go on sale in China before heading for a global launch. It is underpinned by the CMF-A platform, which is used in the Renault Kwid. While the manufacturer has not made an official statement over the matter, but it is likely to go on sale in India eventually. What Renault says is a global product, the K-ZE will first go on sale in China next year.

Renault K-ZE has a claimed range of 250 km between charges.

During the unveiling, CEO Groupe Renault Carlos Ghosh explained that China is a key strategic market for the company, where it plans to sell more than 550 000 vehicles by 2022. Renault will launch nine new passenger cars, three of which will be 100 % electric, beginning with the Renault K-ZE, he added.

Renault K-ZE is underpinned by the same platform used for Renault Kwid.

Renault has said that the Kwid-based K-ZE will be capable of 250 km (NEDC) of a range between charges, along with offering autonomous features as well. It will be an affordable car, but well equipped. It will feature parking sensors, multimedia central console with GPS, electric power windows on all four doors, automatic braking at low speeds and two airbags.

The company will also showcase the Renault EZGO - urban shared mobility, Renault EZPRO - delivery solutions, and a robo-limousine at the 2018 Paris Motor Show in the coming days.