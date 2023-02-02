Renault introduces BS VI Step 2 range with enhanced safety features

Renault has updated its entire range to meet the new BS-VI Step 2 emission norms, while also updating safety features across its range.

Renault has upgraded its entire range including the Kiger, Triber, and Kwid to meet the new BS-VI Step 2 emission norms. The new BS VI Step 2 compliant range will also offer enhanced safety features. The bookings of the new BS-VI Step 2 compliant Renault range have commenced from today across all Renault authorized dealerships.

With the implementation of the second step of BS VI, all Renault cars will be equipped with a self-diagnostic device. The device will constantly monitor the vehicle’s emission levels while driving, along with other critical emission devices such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors.

Also, as part of the upgrade, both the Renault Kiger and Triber have earned a 4-star safety rating for adult occupants conferred by Global NCAP. Also, the entire range is now offered standard with Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Traction Control System (TCS) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as standard features.

Renault has also introduced a new RXE variant of the Kwid with a 1.0-litre powertrain in MT version, priced at Rs 4.69 lakh ex-showroom. The Kwid range gets turn indicators on ORVMs and steering-mounted audio and phone controls.

According to Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, “Renault India remains committed to the Government of India’s vision for a clean and green environment. The launch of new BSVI Step 2 compliant petrol engines across the range will ensure a substantial reduction in emissions, thus contributing to a safer and cleaner environment.”