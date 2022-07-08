Renault India to conduct Nationwide Monsoon Camp, to offer free car checkup and additional discounts

Renault has announced a Monsoon Camp from July 8th to 14th with the goal of providing a seamless ownership experience to its customers and preparing the cars for monsoon.

Renault is all set to start a 7-day long Monsoon Service Camp. The camp will be set up from July 8-14 at all its service touchpoints in India. The idea is to offer flawless experience and good performance of Renault cars in the monsoon.

The company says the vehicle owners will be able to receive a free car check-up from trained and well-qualified service technicians who will provide expert care and attention for their vehicles during the seven-day camp.

The camp will also provide customers with exclusive benefits including free car wash, comprehensive car checkup, roadside assistance, and extended warranties. Additionally the discounts are available for labour charges, accessories, extended warranty enrolment and roadside assistance (RSA).

A seamless brand ownership experience for Renault’s customers has been achieved through numerous first-of-their-kind after-sales initiatives, which includes Renault Secure, Renault Assured, Renault Assist, Renault Easy Care,Workshop on Wheels (WoW), My Renault App and regular customer service camps.