Renault India sales network expands to 500 touchpoints in 2020: All-new Kiger unveil on 28 Jan

Renault Kiger will be the third global product from the manufacturer's lineup to launch in India. The new subcompact SUV is based on the CMFA+ platform that also underpins the Renault Triber.

Renault India today announced the addition of more than 40 new sales and service touchpoints across India in the month of December. This marks a total of more than 120 new sales and service touchpoints that Renault has added across India last year. The new dealership facilities are in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi NCR, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh & West Bengal.

With this expansion, Renault India has now bolstered its network presence to more than 500 sales and 475+ service touchpoints, which include 200+ Workshop On Wheels locations across the country.

The dealership expansion comes at a time when the manufacturer is set to introduce an all-new subcompact SUV in the country on 28 January. Renault Kiger will be launched in the B-segment which accounts for more than 50% of the total industry sales.

Also read: 7-seater cars under Rs 15 lakh: Renault Triber, Mahindra Marazzo and more

Renault has confirmed the Kiger will offer an engine from its global powertrain line which means the Kiger would likely be equipped with the HRAO 1.0-litre turbo petrol which is good for 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. It is the same engine that powers the new Nissan Magnite. The HRAO engine could also offer a CVT auto option as well.

Upon launch, the Kiger will rival Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV 300, Tata Nexon, and Ford EcoSport.

The newly inaugurated dealership facilities have been designed according to the RENAULTSTORE concept. Renault assures that all necessary measures to safeguard the health and wellbeing of its customers and dealership partners are being taken at all its touchpoints. All dealerships – showrooms and workshops, are being completely sanitised every day before they are opened for customers. There is a manpower health screening for all dealership employees, and only post that employees are allowed to start their work.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.