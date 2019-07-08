Renault India offers discounts on the pre-facelift Duster: Best time to pick one up if you’re a fan

Renault India will launched the updated Duster today. The updated Renault Duster isn't the same one sold in international markets but a facelift to the current-gen car. So, what happens to the current Duster in the showrooms? We at Express Drives did some snooping around and found that dealers are ready to offer a hefty discount on the current Duster. So, if you're a fan of the current Duster and its looks, here is some good news for you. If you go to a Renault dealer near you, chances are that you will have a Rs 30,000 cash discount on the petrol manual while the automatic version will fetch you an additional 10,000 cash discount. Not only this, the diesel trim has a Rs 50,000 cash discount while an additional Rs 30,000 exchange bonus too is being offered. However, there are no discounts on the AWD version which as it is was a made-to-order model.

Renault dealers have been trying to dispose off stocks of the Duster before the facelifted version came. However, since the sales of the Duster have slowed down to a high extent, there are still stocks available. We checked with dealers in Mumbai as well as Delhi and both seemed to be quite upbeat about the facelifted unit as there have been several inquiries for the same. Changes to the facelifted model will include a new face, more pedestrian protection in the form of updated bumpers, trendy alloys, new roof rails and a revised tail section. Changes to the interior include a new steering wheel, upholstery as well as a bigger and more in-sync infotainment system. The latter boasts Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. It is being said that the unit is crisper than before too.

As far as the engines are concerned, these still retain their BS-IV form. The engines are expected to eke out a tad more fuel efficiency, however Renault India will likely offer the diesel only in the 110hp form. The 85hp will be axed and it is likely that the AWD too may not be offered.