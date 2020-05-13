Renault India offering discounts of upto Rs 60,000 on BS6 Kwid, Triber and Duster

The Renault offers can be combined with the 'buy now, pay later' scheme and is applicable till May 31.

After re-opening its showrooms and factory, Renault India has now started online sales of its cars too. Moreover, to entice customers, Renault India is also rolling out offers for online bookings. For example, one stands to get up to Rs 2,000 on online booking of the Kwid, Triber or Duster. This though depends and is applicable only if the customer paid a Rs 5,000 booking amount on the website. That’s not all. Renault says that customers also have additional benefits.

The said benefits include an all-encompassing discount on the Kwid. This includes a Rs 10,000 flat discount and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. Rural customers also get additional special benefits. Renault is offering a finance scheme at 8.99% interest as well. As for the Duster, the amount is Rs 60,000. This includes an exchange benefit of Rs 25,000, cash discount of Rs 15,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000. An additional Rs 10,000 discount is applicable for corporates as well as rural folks.

For the Triber MPV, Renault is offering benefits of up to Rs 30,000. There are no outright cash discounts but if one is exchanging their car, the amount stands at Rs 20,000 while the loyalty benefit is Rs 10,000. The aforementioned rural or corporate benefit of Rs 10,000 is applicable to the Triber as well. All these offers are valid on bookings till May 31. Customers can visit a showroom, download the Renault app, or book online. Moreover, Renault is offering to pay off the first three EMIs for these cars.

At present, all Renault cars are driven by petrol engines. The popular 1.5-litre diesel engine has now been discontinued. There is an all-new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor that will be put under the Duster’s hood. This engine can be optioned with a manual or CVT. Renault is also readying a 1.0-litre turbo petrol for the Triber. An AMT too will increase the Triber’s transmission options.

