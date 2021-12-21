Renault India launches ‘Workshop on Wheels-lite’: Strengthening rural presence

In a bid to strengthen rural presence, Renault has launched the ‘Workshop on Wheels-lite’ campaign to offer last-mile service on the consumer’s doorstep.

After the successful launch of the ‘Workshop on Wheels’ in 2016, Renault India has now announced the launch of ‘Workshop on Wheels-lite’. The initiative is an endeavour to extend a hassle-free ownership experience to the consumers in far-flung locations. Renault is celebrating its 10 years of operations in India with the newly-launched initiative – ‘Workshop on Wheels-Lite’. The ‘Workshop on Wheels-Lite’ is the concept of a mobile workshop on two-wheelers, fitted with all the required tools and technologies to perform minor service and repairs, along with various other jobs related to Renault vehicles.

In the last few years, Renault India has exponentially extended its foothold and presence in terms of sales and network expansion witnessing exceptional growth in India. Also, the growth in volumes has further boosted the customer base for a better reach of the brand across the upcountry and rural markets. To cater to its rural consumers, the brand launched the ‘Workshop on Wheels’ (WOW) in the year 2016 to enable the servicing of Renault cars, even in the most isolated areas in the country. ‘Workshop on Wheels’ is essentially a mobile workshop built on a four-wheeler, which can fulfil 90% of workshop operation demands, including all maintenance services and repairs.

Talking of the ‘Workshop on Wheels Lite’, it will further boost the company’s strong service network of over 530 touch points which now comprises over 250 (Workshop On Wheels) and (Workshop on Wheels Lite) across the nation.

Powered by innovation, Rural Float is another step from Renault’s end to inch closer to its customer base situated in remote areas as it tends to provide an impeccable Renault ownership experience. With Rural Float, the company has showcased its newly launched sub-4 meter compact SUV – Renault KIGER, to potential consumers in the rural market. The Rural Float campaign has engaged over 23,000 consumers from over 233 towns in 13 states. Furthermore, the campaign has conducted over 2700 test drives.