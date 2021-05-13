Renault India extends free service, warranty period by two months

The company though says that its 24x7 roadside assistance facility will be available and will help customers with vehicle-related emergency services.

Renault India has followed its rivals like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors. The brand has announced an extension of its free services as well as warranty period of its cars by two months. The extension is till July 31, 2021. This is applicable only to the free periodic services as well as warranties that will be falling between April 1 to May 31, 2021. The company though says that its 24×7 roadside assistance facility will be available and will help customers with vehicle-related emergency services. In these trying times, Renault advices its customers to stay at home and not venture out unless absolutely necessary. Renault India cars, should one want to buy during the pandemic, can be booked on the company’s website or through the My Renault app. Given that the company has created a virtual studio, one can also get a demo of the car there.

Dealerships of the French company are open in certain states that do not have a lockdown or curfew imposed. One can book their car through these dealerships as well. For a small fee, customers can also ask for home delivery of the vehicle. Before delivery, the car is sanitised and then sent to the customer.

Renault India currently sells the Kiger, Duster, Kwid and Triber in the Indian market. It is likely that a mid-size SUV, a flagship model, may be on the cards. Renault India is also said to be working on a sedan but there is no concrete base to this rumour. At the same time, the Renault Triber is set to get a turbo petrol engine but according to reports, that is happening only in 2022. Customers in the meanwhile can choose between a manual or AMT for the naturally aspirated 1.0-litre petrol engine. The Kiger also uses the same engine and transmissions but comes additionally with a more powerful turbocharged motor and CVT too.

