Renault India announces new offers for the specially-abled: Schemes explained

Renault India is championing the cause of the specially-abled. This is the first time that an auto manufacturer has paid special attention at the differently-abled. As directed by the ministry of finance and heavy industries, Renault India customers will get special segment discounts. This scheme is applicable across all the dealers in the country. Renault […]

By:Updated: Dec 03, 2020 2:41 PM

Renault India is championing the cause of the specially-abled. This is the first time that an auto manufacturer has paid special attention at the differently-abled. As directed by the ministry of finance and heavy industries, Renault India customers will get special segment discounts. This scheme is applicable across all the dealers in the country. Renault India says that it is doing this to honour the positive attitude as well as resilience shown by this section of the society. The company says that the specially-abled usually translate adversity into an opportunity and triumph over it. Such customers will get 18 per cent concessional GST rates on their vehicles. However, this will be applicable only on sub-4m vehicles only and with an engine capacity lower than 1,200cc.  There will be separate corporate discounts rolled in as well. At the same time, other prevailing discounts will also be clubbed in.

On the Renault Duster, customers stand to get Rs 30,000 discount while on the Kwid and Triber, the amount is Rs 9,000/car. India is on the top 10 markets for Groupe Renault. This year, the company introduced the Renault Duster Turbo, Kwid Neotech as well as Triber AMT. All these models have been received with quite appreciation from the car buyers. The Renault Kiger will be the next launch. It could likely be launched later this month or perhaps in January. Considering the killer price tag of the new Nissan Magnite, it is likely that the Renault offering prices may begin at a Rs 12,000 premium.

Also Read Renault Duster turbo petrol review

Both the Kiger and Magnite will share engines and other mechanical bits. The cabin layout as well as the feature spread will be different. Renault’s offering is likely to be premium than the Nissan. It remains to be seen whether the Kiger or Magnite will sell more in our market. What do you think?

