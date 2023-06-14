Renault India achieves 10,00,000 production milestone

Currently, Renault India offers three passenger vehicle models, including the Kwid, Kiger and Triber for its customers in India.

Renault has announced a production milestone of 10,00,000 vehicles in India. Renault’s manufacturing plant in Chennai has played a pivotal role in this accomplishment. With a production capacity of 4,80,000 units per annum, the facility stands as a testament to Renault’s relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation.

The company has made substantial investments in manufacturing, technology, and talent, creating a robust production infrastructure that ensures the highest standards of quality and efficiency. The Renault-Nissan alliance has also committed a major investment of Rs 5,300 crore to support the development of six products under the alliance.

Renault’s manufacturing facility, along with its vast ecosystem of multi-tier suppliers and dealers, contributed significantly to the economy, society and nation-building. Aligned with the Government of India’s Make-in-India vision, the company has over the years, strengthened its exports.

Currently, Renault India offers three passenger vehicle models, including the Kwid, Kiger and Triber for its customers in India and exports to 14 countries across SAARC, Asia Pacific, Indian Oceanic Region, South Africa and East Africa region.

According to Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, “We are deeply grateful to our customers, dealer partners, employees, and all stakeholders who have contributed to this remarkable journey. We will continue to strive for excellence and introduce exciting products that exceed our customers’ expectations”.

The complete range of Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber come with safety features as part of the Human First Program which is designed to minimize the risk of accidents and improve overall safety for occupants and pedestrians alike. As part of this program, Renault has upgraded all its models with ESP, hill start assist, traction control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Renault as a brand is also offering its existing owners a loyalty program which motivates current Renault vehicle owners an opportunity to upgrade to or own a new Renault vehicle.