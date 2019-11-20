Renault India offering up to 7 years of extended warranty: Winter service camp to begin soon

A report on Team-BHP shows that a Renault customer received an email from Renault India stating that it s offering an extended warranty package of upto 7 years. Currently, The Renault has been advertising warranty for its products upto five years, but the email received by the customer with the creative below suggests otherwise.

Renault India offers two extended warranty plans which hare Renault Secure that offers three packages. They include a 3 year/60,000kms, 4 years/80,000kms or 5 years/1,00,000kms plans. Should your warranty or extended warranty expire, as a part of the Any Time Warranty plan, Renault customers can opt for plans that range from 1 year/20,000kms to 7 years/1,00,000kms.

The French manufacturer currently has over 450 service touch points across the country. And under the extended warranty plans, Renault customers will benefit from coverage of mechanical and electrical breakdown of parts like engine, transmission, steering, electricals, brakes, air conditioning and more.

The extended warranty will be offered on all Renault vehicles which range from the Kwid, Triber, Lodgy, Duster, Captur and even older models like the Koleos, Fluence and the Pulse.

The creative released by the received of the email on the online automotive forum also suggests that Renault India will be commencing its winter service camp from November 25 to December 1. Details about the camp and its offering are yet to be confirmed, however, according to the trend, vehicle check-up, and discounts of parts and labour are expected to be offered.

Source: Team-BHP