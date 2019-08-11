Renault Independence Day offers: Zero down payment on Kwid, loyalty bonus on Duster and more

Renault India is promoting the upcoming Independence Day in its own way - with new offers. The company also witnessed a slight decline in its sales along with the rest of the Indian manufacturers. To counter this, the new offers are being offered to customers to lure them to showrooms. Currently, the company has four cars on offer for the Indian market. These include the Kwid, Captur, Duster and Lodgy. There are discounts on all these models. Let's see which model has got what discount.

Renault Kwid

The company's smallest car got a facelift earlier this year. It also got the essential safety bits too. Renault is offering a four year/one lakh kilometre warranty on the Kwid. Not only this, the Kwid also gets a zero downpayment scheme. Rs 20,000 cash discount along with exchange bonus is also on offer, however it is solely restricted to the 1.0-litre variants while the 0.8-litre trims get only Rs 10,000 off. If you stay in Kerala and are interested in the Kwid, you stand to gain by getting insurance at Rs 1/- or four years/40,000km maintainance package at Rs 1/. Additionally, booking the car on Paytm gives you an additional Rs 6,500 cashback. Prices for the Kwid start at Rs 2.76 lakh, ex-showroom.

Renault Lodgy

Renault's slow selling MPV, the Lodgy gets first year insurance at Rs 1 on all Stepway trims. Further, on the Std and 85PS Rxe trims, there are cash benefits of up to Rs 30,000. If you are part of a corporate company that is on Renault's approved list, you get an additional Rs 5,000 off. Lodgy prices start at Rs 8.63 lakh, ex-showroom.

Renault Captur

The Captur has a Rs 6,500 cashback if booked through Paytm. An exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 is offered however it is applicable only if approved by Renault Selection. Moreover, all the Capturs that are on sale now are 2019 models. If you are part of a corporate company that is on Renault's approved list, you get an additional Rs 5,000 off. The Captur range starts from Rs 9.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Renault Duster

The Duster got a facelift recently. It looks much more desirable than before. This hasn't stopped Renault from offering the Rs 6,500 Paytm offer on it. For the pre-facelift model, a cash discount of Rs 50k is on offer for select diesel trims while if you end up exchanging your old car, an additional Rs 50k is taken off the Duster's price. If an existing Renault customer buys a new Duster, he gets Rs 10,000 off as loyalty bonus. If a current Duster owners upgrades to the new one, he gets Rs 20,000 cash. The Duster range starts at Rs 8 lakh, ex-showroom.