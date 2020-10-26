Renault Duster turbo petrol video review: Performance, fuel efficiency, specs

The Renault Duster turbo petrol is the first turbocharged gasoline engine from the company in India and is likely to power more cars from its stable in the near future.

After the demise of the widely renowned K9k diesel engine, Renault India is focusing on turbo petrol units. The Renault Duster turbo petrol is the answer to the missing diesel engine in the company’s portfolio. The first car of the lot, the Duster turbo, was shown at the Auto Expo. It was being said that Renault India planned on a June launch. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the launch was delayed and the car came to showrooms a couple of months later. While the proper numbers of how many units are being sold each month, we assume a fair share of buyers of the age-old Duster will opt for the turbo. Renault dealerships, in an attempt to attract customers, are going to offer discounts as well. While the discounts might not be in the same vein as offered on its naturally aspirated sibling, they are enough to lure prospective buyers.

The Renault Duster turbo petrol boasts an engine which has been co-developed with Nissan, Daimler as well as Mitsubishi. This engine is a 1.3-litre unit and boasts direct injection. It makes 156hp of power and 254Nm. The gearbox is a 6-speed manual or a 7-step CVT. Renault India claims 16.42kmpl from the CVT whereas the manual has a slightly better number at 16.5kmpl. Styling-wise, the Duster turbo petrol has red accents on the grille, alloys, and roof rails. One can also find bigger 17-inch alloy wheels on this Duster. Renault India gives blue stitching to the seats, there is a new start-stop button that replaces the earlier ECO unit and on the key fob, an additional switch is present. This switch helps start the engine or air conditioner from outside the cabin.

All these seem like a good recipe. So, check for yourself in this video review to see if the Duster turbo is the car for you.

