Renault Duster Turbo Petrol variants explained: Engine specs, price, features listed

Now one of the most powerful offerings in its segment, the Renault Duster gets a new lease of life in its new turbo petrol guise. With 156hp on tap from a new 1.3-litre engine, what else does the new Duster Turbo Petrol have to offer?

Renault India recently introduced the new turbo petrol version of the Duster SUV. This version uses a new BS6 compliant 1.3-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine which was recently introduced in the Nissan Kicks. The engine is the replacement for the raging K9K diesel engine which was discontinued in the BS6 era. The motor is tuned to develop a whopping 156hp and 245Nm of torque. It is offered with a 6-speed manual or the option of a CVT automatic. The 1.3-litre turbo petrol Renault Duster is available in 3 variants and prices start from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Although the 1.5-litre petrol version will continue to be sold alongside, here we list down the variants and their feature offerings of the new 1.3-litre model of the Renault Duster.

Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo RXE Features

The base RXE trim of the Duster turbo comes as standard with a 6-speed manual transmission. While amongst its feature offerings it comes with dual-tone front bumpers, black front grille with red inserts, LED tail lamps, wheel covers, black door handles with red inserts, matte black boot lid trim with red accented ‘Duster’ emblem and black and red roof rails as a part of the exterior package. The interior uses a black and grey colour scheme with a new steering wheel design and the upholstery is also fully black as well. The HVAC system is a simple manual unit, tilt-adjustable steering function is also offered along with front and rear power windows and remote keyless entry. ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, dual front airbags, engine immobiliser, speed-sensitive door lock, impact sensitive door unlock, rear parking sensors and other mandatory safety features are also offered as standard.

Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo RXS Features

The mid-spec trim builds on the same standard equipment list from the RXE model. But also adds the option of a CVT automatic with the 1.3-litre engine. The front grille gets chrome treatment with the red inserts and the door handles are body-coloured, while the ORVMs house the turn indicators as well. The RXS sits on 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. On the list of creature comforts, the Duster RXS turbo comes with brown seat upholstery, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and offers USB, aux and Bluetooth inputs. Additionally, it offers steering mounted audio and phone controls, rear seat armrest with cup-holders, a gear shift indicator on the manual option, a cooled glove compartment, instrument cluster with Blue Graphics, rear defogger and electronically adjustable ORVMs. While on the safety front, Renault has added ESP and Hill Start Assist for the automatic version.

Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo RXZ Features

Building on the features list of the RXE and RXS, the top-spec Duster RXZ turbo petrol version offers a few more toys and styling enhancements. On the exterior, it features chrome exhaust tip, chrome door sill inserts and 17-inch Forza alloy wheels. The upholstery gets the blue glazed treatment and the inside door handles have a chrome finish. Other creature comfort features include driver-side auto up-down power window, Cruise control, Eco guide, Speed Limiter, remote pre-cooling, Electrically foldable ORVMs, Height-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support, Height adjustable front seat belts and front driver armrest, reversing camera with guidelines and a rear windscreen wiper are included. Like the RXS, the RXZ offered manual and automatic options but on the safety front, both are equipped with hill-start assist and ESP.

The new 1.3-litre turbo petrol-powered Renault Duster offers fuel efficiency of 16.5kmpl for the manual version, while the CVT version is capable of delivering up to 16.4kmpl as rated by ARAI. The Duster rivals the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross directly but with the new turbo motor also takes on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the Nissan Kicks. The variant wise ex-showroom prices of the 1.3-litre turbo Renault Duster are as follows.

RXE: Rs 10.5 lakh

RXS: Rs 11.4 lakh

RXS CVT: Rs 13 lakh

RXZ: Rs 12 lakh

RXZ CVT: 13.6 lakh

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.