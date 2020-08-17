Renault Duster turbo petrol launched: More powerful than Creta, Seltos, features, price, specs

The Renault Duster turbo petrol not only replaces the discontinued diesel engine but boasts more power/torque than it and is claimed to be efficient when compared to the other cars like Seltos, Creta, Kicks.

Renault India has launched the Duster with a turbo petrol engine. The Renault Duster with this new engine was first shown at the Auto Expo and was scheduled to go on sale shortly thereafter. However, due to the lockdown, the production was delayed. The starting price of the Renault Duster turbo is Rs 10.49 lakh and this is for the manual transmission. The price is Rs 80,000 more than the regular petrol variant. There are three variants (RxE, RxS and RxZ) of the manual and two for the automatic (RxS, RxZ prices start from Rs 12.99 lakh). Renault India also sells the regular Duster petrol with a manual transmission. Prices begin from Rs 8.59 lakh. One can now book the Duster turbo petrol at all authorised Renault dealerships or through the company website. Deliveries begin in a few weeks time.

The Renault Duster turbo petrol uses the same engine as the Nissan Kicks and almost in a similar tune. It makes 154hp of power and 254Nm. We had reported earlier that the turbo unit makes 4Nm lower than the Kicks’ engine. However, it seems now Renault will ship it in the same state of tune. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard while the X-tronic CVT is optional. Renault India claims a fuel efficiency of 16.5kmpl with the manual and a slightly lower 16.42kmpl with the CVT. Compared to the Nissan Kicks turbo, this is more efficient by almost one kmpl.

The Duster turbo equipment in the top variant includes rear parking camera, ISOFIX child seat tethers, automatic climate control with remote pre-cooling function, engine start-stop, 8.0-inch infotainment with eco indicator, 17-inch alloys and dual colour interior. There are red accents on the grille to distinguish it from the regular Duster. We will be driving the Renault Duster turbo petrol soon. Keep an eye on this page to get all the updates about the new Renault Duster turbo petrol.

