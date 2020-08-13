Renault Duster turbo petrol launch this month: More power than Creta, Seltos

The Renault Duster turbo will effectively fill the gap left by the diesel variant. It will also have unique features like remote AC cooling, 17-inch alloys as well as cruise control.

Renault India is readying the Duster turbo petrol for a launch in August 2020. The car was shown to us at the Auto Expo in February. However, due to the prevailing situation, the launch was delayed. Now, Renault has started teasing the car. We have got our hands on the new Renault Duster turbo petrol and its specs as well as features. The turbo variant will be likely available only on the top-spec RxZ variant and will come with a CVT. There will also be a 6-speed manual transmission as well. The engine is the same as in the Nissan Kicks. This HR13DDT motor has got dual variable valve timing, and direct injection. It makes 154hp of power and 250Nm of torque. The power is similar to that in the new Nissan Kicks turbo. However, the torque is down by 4Nm.

Renault India will offer the Duster turbo with 17-inch alloy wheels, projector headlights with LED DRLs, red accents on the grille, fog light garnish and the tailgate. This will help distinguish it from the regular Duster variants. The regular Duster too will be on sale with a 105hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine. The turbo variant could be the ideal replacement for the diesel engine that is no longer on sale. It offers more power as well as torque and could be affordable than the erstwhile diesel as well. Renault India is likely to start the Duster turbo prices from Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom.

Other distinguishing features will be the black roof rails, and chrome exhaust tip. The upholstery will be a blue fabric while the dashboard will be done up in a black with grey combination. The inner door handles will be in chrome. As part of the equipment available on the RxZ trim, customers will get an engine start-stop with energy management, a pre-cooling function of the cabin via remote, climate control, 8.0-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as an eco guide. There will also be four speakers as well as two tweeters. A reverse camera, one-touch driver side power window and cruise control too will be on offer. Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors are all standard on the Duster range.

