Renault Duster returns to a tougher mid-size SUV battlefield

Renault is set to relaunch the iconic Duster in India on March 17, 2026. Stepping into a highly competitive mid-size SUV market dominated by established players like the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara.

Renault will relaunch the Duster in India on March 17, reviving a nameplate that once shaped the mid-size SUV segment. However, it returns to a far more competitive market defined by feature-rich products, strong brands, wide dealer networks and multiple powertrains, forcing the new Duster to take on entrenched rivals.

New Battleground for Mid-Size SUVs

Despite the rise of compact SUVs, the mid-size SUV category remains one of the most important segments in India’s passenger vehicle market. According to data from JATO Dynamics, mid-size SUVs accounted for 42.7% of India’s SUV market in 2020, before slipping to 37.8% in 2021 as smaller SUVs surged in popularity. The segment has regained traction since 2023 and was accounting for around 42.4% of the SUV market at the end of 2025.

Higher disposable incomes, rising aspirations and strong demand for larger vehicles are driving the resurgence, making the segment a key battleground for automakers. For Renault, this also means the Duster is entering a market that has grown but one where customer expectations have grown even faster.

ALSO READ Auto retail sales jump 26% in February

Sales data from the past six months illustrates how firmly established the current leaders are. Between August 2025 and January 2026, Hyundai’s Creta averaged around 14,000 units a month, maintaining a clear leadership position. Toyota’s Urban Cruiser Hyryder followed with average monthly sales of about 7,200 units, while Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara averaged roughly 6,900 units. Kia’s Seltos, which was undergoing a generational update, still averaged around 5,500 units a month during the same period.

Honda’s Elevate averaged about 1,800 units, while Volkswagen’s Taigun and Skoda’s Kushaq recorded monthly averages of about 1,045 units and 680 units respectively. In addition, the recently launched Maruti Victoris has quickly emerged as a strong contender, clocking sales of around 10,000 units every month. The Sierra from Tata Motors also made a return and the brand has delivered 10,000 units already since launch and is claiming over 70,000 bookings for the SUV so far. These numbers clearly underline the scale Renault will need to achieve if the Duster is to re-establish itself in the segment.

Technology, Power, and the Road Ahead

The powertrain landscape has also evolved significantly since the Duster’s earlier run. The new Duster will initially be offered with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit. Later in the year, Renault plans to introduce a 1.8-litre strong hybrid powertrain producing around 160 hp. However, the new Duster will not get a diesel engine, and there are no plans for a CNG version at least initially.

By contrast, many rivals offer a broader mix of powertrain choices, including naturally aspirated petrol engines, turbo petrols, diesel engines, petrol-CNG variants and strong hybrids and full-EVs too. This reflects a broader shift in the segment’s fuel mix. Diesel once dominated mid-size SUVs with 55.7% share in 2020, but that figure is expected to fall to around 44.9% by 2025.

ALSO READ Renault Bridger concept to preview sub-4m SUV for India

Petrol engines initially gained share, rising from 43.8% in 2020 to nearly 49% in 2023, though electrified options are beginning to reshape the market. Strong hybrids have stabilised at around 4–5% of segment sales, while CNG models are emerging as a cost-focused alternative.

Technology and safety have also become major differentiators in the segment. Leaders such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos offer large infotainment displays, digital instrument clusters, connected car technology and a long list of convenience features. Safety expectations have also risen, with six airbags, Level-2 ADAS systems, 360-degree cameras and advanced braking technologies becoming increasingly common.

The India-spec Duster attempts to match many of these expectations. It comes with six airbags as standard, Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, tyre-pressure monitoring system and four-wheel disc brakes. Key feature highlights include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, ventilated and powered front seats, ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof.

Rear-seat comfort, however, could remain an area where rivals hold an advantage. Features such as rear sunshades, reclining rear seats and rear-seat ventilation are missing on the new Duster. It rides on up to 18-inch alloy wheels and offers 212 mm of ground clearance, reinforcing its positioning as a more rugged offering compared with many urban-focused rivals.

Renault must also compete with rivals backed by extensive sales and service networks. Brands like Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki have built wide dealer footprints, boosting resale values and buyer confidence in after-sales support. Bookings for the new Duster are currently open with deliveries expected to start by April.

Dealer sources tell us that pricing could start under Rs 10 lakh for the base variant in order to bring Renault’s comparatively smaller network means investments in service reach, parts availability and warranties will be crucial. In a segment where rivals sell tens of thousands monthly, nostalgia alone will not suffice. The returning Duster must meet rising expectations on technology, powertrains and ownership while retaining its rugged DNA.