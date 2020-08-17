Renault Duster prices increased: Maruti S-Cross rival costlier by this much!

The regular petrol Renault Duster 1.5, gets a small price increase in the lower two trims while the top-spec RxZ is priced the same as before - Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Renault India has just announced the prices of the new Duster turbo petrol today. While the Renault Duster turbo petrol is one of the most powerful in its class, it is also an affordable car, costing just a shade under Rs 11 lakh for the base model. In this process, Renault India has hike prices of the naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine as well. While earlier prices of the Duster began from Rs 8.49 lakh, they now start from Rs 8.59 lakh. This is for the base RxE variant while the mid-spec RxS which was earlier priced at Rs 9.29 lakh is now for Rs 9.39 lakh. The top-end RxZ model which was for Rs 9.99 lakh hasn’t got a price hike. The Duster petrol has got a manual-only powertrain whereas the turbo will give you the option of choosing a CVT as well.

There are no changes to the features of the Duster petrol and it is a decently loaded car. However, given its more modern competition, the Duster lags behind a bit. The 1.5-litre petrol engine is naturally aspirated and puts out 104hp of power and 142Nm. It is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Renault India discontinued the CVT version with this engine during the BS6 transition. This was to make way for the turbo-CVT. For reference, the 1.3-litre turbo engine makes 154hp and 256Nm. A 6-speed manual transmission is also available with this motor.

The turbo is not only more powerful but it also brings in better fuel economy than the 1.5-litre petrol. It is likely that this engine will be preferred by enthusiasts. The equipment level on the turbo variants is also a bit higher with 17-inch alloys, 8.0-inch infotainment as well as an eco indicator. One can also remote cool the cabin before entering it. This can be done through the key fob. This is much like what is being given on the Nissan Kicks turbo.

