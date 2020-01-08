Massive discounts being offered on Renault Duster: Up to Rs 1.5 lakh off on select variants!

Ahead of the approaching deadline for the implementation of BS6 emission regulations, carmakers across the spectrum are offering huge discounts on their respective variant line-up in order to clear the BS4 stocks. Renault, the French carmaker has now announced discounts of up to Rs 1.50 lakh on select variants of the facelifted Duster SUV. The aforementioned cash-discount is valid on the diesel RxS 85PS, diesel RxS 110PS and diesel RxS 110 PS AWD variant only. All the other diesel variants of the facelifted model are being offered a cash discount of Rs 50,000. Furthermore, these variants are also being offered with an additional loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000 and corporate discount of Rs 10,000. Petrol derivatives of the facelifted Renault Duster are currently not being offered with any discount.

With this offer, the diesel RxS 85PS is now available at a price of Rs 9.29 lakh instead of Rs 9.99 lakh. While the diesel RxS 110PS is available at a price of Rs 9.99 lakh instead of the earlier Rs 11.19 lakh. Similarly, the diesel RxS 110 PS AWD is available at a price of Rs 10.99 lakh instead of the earlier Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Not only this, the unsold stocks of the pre-facelift model of the Duster is being offered with a discount of up to Rs 1.25 lakh. There is an additional loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000 along with a corporate bonus of Rs 10,000.

The diesel derivatives of the Renault Duster come with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged unit which is available in two states of tune. One churns out 85 hp of power along with 200 Nm of peak torque. The other churns out 110 hp of power along with 245 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT unit. The petrol derivative of the Renault Duster comes with a 1.5-litre, unit which is good for 105 hp of power along with 142 Nm of peak torque. This comes with a 5-speed manual transmission along with a CVT automatic.