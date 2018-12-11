Renault cars to get expensive starting January 2019: Check increased prices of Kwid, Duster & others

Renault has announced a price hike across its model range for India. The company has just announced that its cars will get expensive in the country starting January 2019. The European automaker said that come next year and its vehicles will get pricier by 1.5 percent. The manufacturer stated that the increasing input costs and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates have necessitated the company to revise upwardly its car prices, which will help it partially offset the increased costs. It is not just Renault that has announced a price hike across its vehicle range in India. Some of the carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Skoda, Isuzu and Toyota Kirloskar have already announced hiking their vehicle prices from January to offset increasing input and distribution costs.

Renault India product range comprises Renault Duster, Kwid, Lodgy and Captur and these products will see a price hike starting next year. Meanwhile, the company aims for an exciting 2019 as it has plans to launch three new cars next year. Renault will launch the new Kwid facelift, Duster facelift and a brand new MPV that has been codenamed as the RBC. The upcoming RBC will come based on the company's CMF-A platform and is expected to get the same 1.0-litre engine that powers the Kwid hatchback.

In August this year, the company said that it will launch a new model every year in India as a part of its portfolio development plan. The company also stated that currently, it will be focussing only on the domestic market and has no plans to increase exports anytime soon. During next year, Renault will first launch its new RBC MPV in the Indian market, followed by the Duster facelift and the new Kwid is expected to make its entry by the festive season as the biggest launch of the year by the company.

