Renault car discounts January 2022: Kiger available with benefits worth Rs. 20,000

Renault India is currently offering benefits of up to Rs. 2.40 lakh on the Duster, whereas a rebate of up to Rs. 20,000 is applicable on the purchase of Kiger this month.

Renault India has closed the sales tally for December last year with a sales figure of 6,130 units. The company currently sells a total of 4 models in the Indian market, which includes the Kiger, Triber, Kwid, and Duster. Moreover, there are heavy discounts available on Renault’s Indian line-up. In fact, some lucrative deals are being offered on the purchase of the company’s newest offering – Kiger. In case you are planning to get home a Renault car this month, below are the discounts which will be applicable on your purchase.

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid is currently available with benefits of up to Rs. 35,000, which includes cash benefits, exchange bonus, corporate bonus, and special incentives for farmers. Alongside, a special loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 is applicable on buying the Kwid this month. Furthermore, under the company’s r.el.i.v.e. scrappage program, a benefit of Rs. 10,000 can be availed.

Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger was the French automaker’s second best-selling model in the Indian market last month. This month, however, it is available with a special loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate benefit of Rs. 10,000. As of now, the Kiger boasts a long waiting period, which extends to around 6 months for select variants.

Renault Triber

Discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 can be availed on buying the Renault Triber this month. The scheme includes exchange bonus, corporate benefits, cash incentives, and special rebates for farmers. However, the benefits reduce to Rs. 30,000 when a VIN 2021 model is bought. Moreover, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a benefit of Rs. 10,000 under r.e.l.i.v.e. scrappage policy is also applicable on purchase of the Triber.

Renault Duster

The Renault Duster is the oldest model from the company in our market. While a new-gen avatar of the Duster has been launched overseas, the Indian market continues to get the first-gen iteration of the SUV. However, it is available with special loyalty benefits of Rs. 1.10 lakh and upfront discounts of Rs. 1.30 lakh. The r.e.l.i.v.e. scrappage policy further lets the buyers avail themselves a discount of Rs. 10,000.