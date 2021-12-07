Renault car discounts for Dec 2021: Upto Rs. 20,000 off on Kiger

Here’s how much you can save on buying a Renault car this December. The French automaker is offering big discounts on all of its models - Kwid, Triber, Kiger, and Duster.

The year 2021 is coming to an end, and carmakers are extending lucrative discounts on their products to mark a graceful end to a year full of peaks and troughs. Renault is also following the course. The French brand currently sells four models in the Indian market, namely Kwid, Triber, Kiger, and Duster. And the automaker is offering exciting deals on its model line-up. So if you are looking to get home a Renault car this month, here are the discounts that would be applicable on the purchase.

Renault Kwid

The most affordable of all products from Renault’s stable in India is the Kwid. The entry-level hatchback is being offered with benefits of up to Rs. 35 000. An additional loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is applicable on the purchase of Kwid. For vin20 examples, buyers will get an extra rebate of Rs. 10,000.

Renault Triber

The company’s 7-seater compact MPV can be bought with discounts of up to Rs. 70,000. However, this is only applicable on the purchase of pre-MY21 models. The deal comprises an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, along with a cash benefit of Rs. 25,000. Furthermore, a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 can be availed. In addition, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 is also available.

For MY21 examples, Rs. 10,000 cash benefit, Rs. 10,000 corporate bonus, and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus is applicable. Alongside, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 can be availed.

Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger is the newest and chicest offering of the company in the Indian market. It is available with discounts worth Rs. 20,000, which include a corporate benefit of Rs. 10,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000.

Renault Duster

The Renault Duster is also available with heavy discounts, which extend up to Rs. 1.30 lakh. The automaker is offering the Duster with an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000, an upfront cash benefit of Rs. 50,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000.

