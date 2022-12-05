Renault Car discounts December 2022: Get up to Rs 60,000 on Renault Kwid, Triber, Kiger

Renault car discounts December 2022. Renault is offering various discounts and benefits that amount to Rs 60,000 on the Triber, Kwid, and Kiger.

Renault is offering discounts on the Kwid, Triber, and the Kiger in December that amount to Rs 60,000 in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate benefits, and its scrappage policy. Let’s take a detailed list of offers Renault has for December.

Renault Kwid

Renault’s entry-level offering, the Kwid hatchback, gets a total discount that amounts to Rs 45,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 on select variants, and Rs 10,000 under the scrappage scheme.

The Renault Kwid last saw an update in 2019 and continues to be powered by either an 800cc 53bhp engine or a larger, 67bhp 1.0-litre engine. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual or an AMT.

Renault Triber

The sub-4 metre 7-seater MPV, the Triber, gets discounts that total Rs 60,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 15,000 on select variants, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and Rs 10,000 as a scrappage scheme.

The Renault Triber is the only vehicle of its kind in the segment and gets a 999cc, three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 71bhp and 96Nm of torque with a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Renault Kiger

Renault’s sub-4 metre crossover, the Kiger gets benefits that amount to Rs 45,000. This includes Rs 15,000 as an exchange bonus, Rs 10,000 as a corporate discount, an extended warranty worth Rs 10,000, and Rs 10,000 under the scrappage policy.

The Renault Kiger is powered by either a 71bhp 999cc petrol engine or a 99bhp turbocharged 999cc petrol engine. Gearbox choices include a manual, AMT, and a CVT.