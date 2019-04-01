Renault Captur updated with new safety features: Launched in India at Rs 9.5 lakh

Renault Captur has been updated with a list of new safety features in compliance with the new car safety regulation. The Captur is now available with several active and passive safety features across all variants. The Captur is available in both petrol and diesel engine options, with prices starting at Rs 9,49,999 for the base RXE petrol. It is available in four trims - Platine petrol dual tone - Rs 11,99,999, RXE diesel - Rs 10,49,999, and Platine diesel dual tone - Rs 12,99,999. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The Captur is certified to exceed frontal, lateral and pedestrian safety and is compliant with safety features stipulated by the Indian authorities. The new Captur comes with dual airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD) & Brake Assist, Speed alert, Rear parking sensor, Driver & Co-Driver seat belt reminder, height adjustable seat-belts, lateral ISOFIX - child seat anchor, rear defogger, rear wiper & washer, and speed sensing auto door lock. All these safety features are standard across all versions of the Captur.

New Renault Captur interior

Renault Captur is available with both petrol and diesel powertrain options. For the petrol option, it is powered by a 16-valve 4-cylinder 1.5L H4K petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, producing 106 PS at 5,600 rpm and 142 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

The diesel version is powered by a 1.5L K9K diesel engine (common rail injection), paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, delivering a maximum power of 110 PS at 3,850 rpm and peak torque of 240 Nm at 1,750 rpm.

On the inside, Renault Captur's cabin gets a 17.64 cm touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution with Rear Parking Camera along with newly introduced Voice Recognition, Android Auto and Apple Car Play. Customers can now access an array of apps on their smartphones including advanced navigation through Google maps. It also features Eco Guide - a system that monitors driving patterns and provides guidelines to improve efficiency.