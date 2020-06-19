Renault Captur likely discontinued in India: This car is now the flagship Renault model here

The Renault Captur has been delisted from the official website but then the company had showcased a BS6 version at the Auto Expo earlier this year. In its absence, another SUV model is the Renault flagship in India.

Renault India seems to have discontinued the Captur SUV in India. The company’s website no longer lists this model. Only three cars right now, the Renault Kwid, Triber and Duster, are available. The Renault Duster now is the flagship model in the country. Renault discontinuing the Captur doesn’t come across as a surprise. The model used to do hardly 150-200 units in a month. This in spite of being locally made. In contrast, the Hyundai Creta or even the newcomer Kia Seltos manage more than 10,000 units apiece every month. Now with Renault India complying with the new emission norms, there is no diesel engine available and this will hurt the Captur’s sales prospects more. However, while all of this seems a plausible reason enough to say that Renault India has discontinued the car, we have our theories on why this might not be the truth. Read on to find out.

Renault India showcased the Captur with a BS6 compliant petrol engine at the Auto Expo 2020. Perhaps, the company or even others didn’t factor in the COVID-19 pandemic hitting us this hard. While the plant’s Chennai operations had resumed, the new lockdown clamp in the state means production has gone for a toss. It is likely that Renault India might bring in the BS6 Captur around August. Moreover, with the partner Nissan launching the updated Kicks with the new 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine in India, Renault could also use this motor. As it is, Renault India showcased the Duster with this engine at the expo. A source tells us that the Renault Duster turbo petrol will be launched in August this year.

Globally, the Renault Captur got a facelift and in fact, can be called as an all-new car. It hosts a new platform – B0+. While it is highly unlikely that Renault India will use this new platform for the Captur, the company can very well continue the current model in BS6 form. That is only if the boffins believe there is a business case for the car here to continue.

While it is unclear as to what Renault India plans to do with the car in the near future, for the time being, you cannot buy a Captur. Perhaps once things return to normal, there is a possibility that the Renault Captur BS6 in petrol form might be available in the showrooms.

